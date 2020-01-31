There's plenty to do in Hawke's Bay this weekend.

1 February Market

Plenty of the old favourite stalls and some fresh new faces to make browsing and buying interesting and fun. Meeanee Hall, Gavin Black St, Meeanee, Napier: Today, 10am-2pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/february-market/napier

2 The Creative Travellers Faire

We are New Zealand's newest travelling fair with some classic vehicles to enjoy. We offer family fun including an open stage with New Zealand's famous gypsy musician Karlos. We have quality, lovingly handmade craft stalls, live entertainment, food, cold drinks and coffee.

Anderson Park, Napier: Today & Tomorrow, 9am-5pm

3 Jazz on the Village Green - Kingsley Spargo

Kingsley Spargo, a three-piece performance trio featuring Kingsley Melhuish (guitar, voice, pūmoana, trumpet), Kim Meredith (poet and spoken tale) with Chris Orange (double bass, vocals).

Havelock North Domain, Napier Rd, Havelock North: Today, 4pm-6pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/jazz-on-the-village-green2/havelock-north

4 Waipātiki Biodiversity Blitz

Held at the Waipātiki Bush and Beach Reserves and nearby streams, you will get the opportunity to be part of a fun collaborative group survey, with the objective of discovering and recording as many species of animals, plants, fungi or whatever it is you want to record.

Waipatiki Reserve Waipatiki Rd, Waipatiki, Napier: Today, 1.30pm & tomorrow, 8am

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/waip-tiki-biodiversity-blitz/hawkes-bay-gisborne

5 Havelock North Plunket Toy Library Sessions

Climb it, drive it, ride it, build it, dress up in it! You name it, we've probably got one. The toy library is an affordable way to add variety and interest to your child's play.

Plunket Rooms, Te Mata Rd, Havelock North: Today, 9.30am

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/havelock-north-plunket-toy-library-sessions/hawkes-bay-gisborne

6 Vintage Camera & Photography Exhibition - ADF20

Relax and enjoy an exhibition of photographs taken during the 2019 festival. This is an exhibition with a difference as each picture was taken with a vintage film camera! Also on display are a collection of pictures taken by Napier locals using family 'box cameras' made over 60 years ago. The cameras themselves are also on show.

Creative Arts Napier, Community Arts Centre, 16 Byron St, Napier: Today, 10am-4pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/vintage-camera-photography-exhibition-adf20/napier

7 Sunday Eats!

A summer series of fantastic and scrumptious eats for those Sundays when you can't be bothered cooking. Bring the kids, bring some friends, hell bring the dog and hang out on the lawn, and grab something delicious to munch on. Bish Tacos! $15 for a glass of Fat and Sassy and your choice of one taco!

The Urban Winery, 3 Ossian St, Ahuriri, Napier: Tomorrow, 12pm-5pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/sunday-eats/napier

8 Summer in the Park - Alex Venting Trio

A special concert from an exciting young European jazz piano trio. Alex Ventling, a Swiss/New Zealander and emerging pianist on the world stage, brings home his trio after six years living and studying abroad.

Cornwall Park, Tomoana Rd, Hastings: Tomorrow, 3pm-5pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/summer-in-the-park-alex-venting-trio/hastings