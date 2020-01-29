

Close to 100 new parking meters have been installed in Hastings.

A total of 74 new parking meters which are pay by plate, rather than the current system where there is one parking meter per car park, have been installed at a cost of $540,000.

The previous lollipop meters, which were installed in 1996/97, are starting to fail due to their age.

The newly installed each service around 10 car parks, with 508 lollipop parking meters removed, with prices remaining unchanged.

Advertisement

The new system, which allows the council to make parking free for days with major events, or days of significance, also has payment options for paywave and credit card payments as well as coins.

Parking meters are due to be in operation by early February.