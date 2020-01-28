A man who was shot after a stand-off on the grounds of Flaxmere Primary School has pleaded guilty to all charges relating to the incident.

Derek Timu, 31, appeared in Hastings District Court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody for sentencing in March, Stuff reported.

Timu pleaded admitted to a raft of charges including unlawfully carrying an imitation firearm.

Eastern District Commander Superintendent Tania Kura previously said police received a report of a man making threats toward a staff member at the school on December 17.

Advertisement

The school went into lockdown and police units were immediately dispatched to the school.

Police were initially advised Timu was carrying a firearm, and attending officers were armed.

He was located by police with what appeared to be a firearm and he was shot once.

The officers immediately administered medical attention and he was taken by ambulance to Hawke's Bay Hospital.