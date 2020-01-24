The closure of Auckland Airport's runway has resulted in the cancellation of flights to and from the city and Hawke's Bay.

Auckland Airport's runway closed earlier this afternoon for maintenance.

The 1.25 pm departure from Hawke's Bay to Auckland has been cancelled.

Three flights arriving from Auckland to Hawke's Bay have been cancelled including the 12.55pm flight, 2.05 pm, and 2.50 pm.

A flight from Hawke's Bay at 11.25 am was diverted to Tauranga to refuel before continuing to Auckland.

The 3.45 pm flight from Hawke's Bay into Auckland has been delayed 20 minutes.

Flights scheduled for later in the day are currently running as scheduled.