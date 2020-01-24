There's plenty to do in Hawke's Bay this weekend.

1 Burns Night

Come celebrate beautiful Bonnie Scotland's favourite event with a traditional Burns Night! From kilts to bagpipes and copious amounts of whisky and a delicious three-course dinner - this is going to be a night not to miss!

Taradale Club, 55 Wharerangi Rd, Taradale, Napier: Today, 7pm-10pm

2 Jazz on the Village Green - Particle Explosion

Particle Explosion, an outstanding line-up of five jazz musicians featuring predominantly original material composed by local jazz stalwart Anton Wuts. Havelock North Domain, Napier Rd, Havelock North: Today, 4pm-6pm

3 Project Prima Volta: Growing Opera Stars 2020

Once again, Festival Opera stars take time out of their rehearsal schedule for the upcoming Hawke's Bay Art Deco Festival season Cav + Pag (Cavalleria Rusticana & I Pagliacci), to support Project Prima Volta students in this special, intimate event proudly brought to you by the Dame Malvina Major Foundation.

MTG Century Theatre, 9 Herschell St, Napier: Today, 7.30pm-9pm

4 Observational Sketching

For ages 10 and above: The observational sketching workshop will teach you how to accurately draw still-life's using multiple techniques and materials.

Napier City Studio 242 Lower Emerson St, Napier: Today, 9am-3pm

5 MTG Movie Club – Amazing Spring

This film tells the story of an arrogant young heir who tries to acquire the Dadi Village in the present, but accidentally travels back to a stranger and funnier version of Dadi Village in the past. Subtitled.

MTG Century Theatre, 9 Herschell St, Napier: Tomorrow, 4pm-5.30pm

6 Summer in the Park - Project Prima Volta Showcase (Opera)

Project Prima Volta is a locally grown music programme founded with the vision to use opera as a tool to engage, empower and educate young people grappling with their identity and environment.

Cornwall Park, Tomoana Rd, Hastings: Tomorrow, 3pm-5pm

7 High Tea at the Museum

The Ongaonga Historical Society is holding a High Tea at the Ongaonga Museum. This is a fundraising event for the restoration of the iconic Coles Factory (at 54 Bridge St)

Ongaonga Museum, 83 and 54 Bridge St, Ongaonga: Tomorrow, 10.30am-3pm

8 Napier Hill Cemetery Tours - Summer 2020

Discover tales of tragedy and bravery as the tour winds its way through the historic cemetery guided by MTG's Curator of Social History Gail Pope.

Old Napier Cemetery, Napier Tce, Napier: Tomorrow, 2pm-4pm

Old Napier Cemetery, Napier Tce, Napier: Tomorrow, 2pm-4pm