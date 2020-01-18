

Hastings District Council is calling on Hawke's Bay residents to buy only the bare essentials when it comes to single-use plastics, after an albatross died with a 500ml plastic water bottle in its stomach.

A Hastings District Council spokesman said the plastic wastage crisis is both a national and global problem, but claimed only buying what you need could be the answer.

"Whether the concern is the environment or the cost of rates (or both), there is a way to do something about it: buy only what you need and use what you buy," he said.

"Avoid products with excess packaging and single use plastics (straws, plastic pages, takeaway cups) and make a decision to keep one (or more) pieces of rubbish out of the general rubbish bin every day."

The spokesman added: "Ultimately, council's focus is on helping residents and visitors to make good choice so we don't have as much rubbish or recycling to get rid of."

The 500ml plastic bottle found in the stomach of a juvenile albatross. Photo / Wildbase

Members of the public found the bird in an emaciated condition at Whirinaki Beach.

The Department of Conservation (DoC) said the juvenile toroa/southern royal albatross was taken to Wildlife Base, Palmerston North, where it died a few days after.

A 500ml plastic bottle and parts of a balloon were found in the bird's stomach after an autopsy conducted by Massey University.

The results of the autopsy suggest starvation was a likely cause of death, with the plastic items obstructing the stomach and likely causing pain.

The spokesman said: "The Government has introduced restrictions on single-use plastic bags and continues to look at options for additional controls with regard to plastic containers.

"At a local level, Hastings District Council has eight drop-off centres for recycling as well as a weekly kerbside collection service - including in beachside communities such as Whirinaki - and we encourage the public to use these."

DoC said plastic was a major emerging threat to seabirds globally, with 90 per cent of all seabirds having eaten plastic.

Havelock North's Graeme Ford with the emaciated southern royal albatross. Photo / Supplied

Havelock North resident Graeme Ford, who spotted the distressed bird whilst on a family fishing trip, said: "Whether we need to have more bins out and about on the coastline to put things in – I don't know. But something has to change."

In response to Ford's proposal, the spokesman said an increased number of beachside bins can lead to amplified levels of rubbish dumps.

"With regard to putting more bins into beach areas, increasingly it has been demonstrated that in locations where this has taken place, these locations have then become dumping points for all sorts of rubbish," he said.

"Instead of this, we support the DoC philosophy of 'pack it in, pack it out' and encourage all beach users to take their rubbish with them and dispose of it appropriately."

The body of the toroa will be returned to Ngāti Tangoio, the local iwi near Whirinaki.