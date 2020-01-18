One person sustained moderate injuries after a vehicle struck a power pole during a crash on Marine Parade on Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle accident near the National Aquarium on Marine Parade in Napier about 2.55am on Saturday.

Firefighters said nobody was trapped in either vehicle, but a spokeswoman from St Johns Ambulance confirmed one patient was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital with moderate injuries.

A police spokeswoman said the power pole "came down" during the crash.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle accident on Marine Parade about 2.55am on Saturday. Photo / Warren Buckland

A witness told Hawke's Bay Today that he didn't hear any brake sound - only a noise like someone standing on a cardboard box.