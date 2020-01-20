Response to the plight of the wildlife caught in the Australian bush fires has been overwhelming on a global scale.

An article on the Dannevirke News page last week revealed that Tararua libraries had become actively involved in a campaign to help care for the wildlife suffering because of the fires.

The Library and Information Association of New Zealand had put the call out to the country's libraries to become involved in collecting donations of animal rescue crafts such as knitted, crochet or machine sewn pouches and bags.

However, because of an overwhelming international response in the provision of these craft items the Australian Rescue Craft Guild that is behind the campaign has put a hold on collections of them.

On its Facebook page the craft guild said it was not being shut down but simply taking a break to stocktake its hubs, distribute items to the long list of rescue requests it has and properly organise what is needed.

The guild says it is doing this in order to have a better understanding of the items it is lacking and therefore effectively make requests to crafters.

"These pauses are vital to ensure that we do not lose the focus of emergency volunteer work."

Tararua senior librarian Nikki Price says this doesn't mean crafters should stop making items, the collection just becomes more fluid.

"We are asking crafters to change their focus and make soft toys that we can then sell to raise money for the care of the wildlife."

All four Tararua libraries have a book of knitting, crochet and sewing patterns available and they will copy and hand out any patterns that are needed.

In the meantime Dannevirke Library held a tutorial session on Thursday on knitting and crochet.

This first session was well attended by all ages.

Tutor Kathryn Mulinder said the sessions will continue as required.

One of the youngest people at the tutorial was Agnes Kite who is 7. She was taught to knit by a friend last year and says she enjoys it.

She is knitting a snake as part of the wildlife project and is also knitting a scarf for her cousin.