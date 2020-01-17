A wine festival, a rodeo and a charity basketball game. It's all on this weekend in the Bay.

1 The Bridge Pa Wine Festival 2020

Back for the sixth year in a row, seven wineries in the Bridge Pa Triangle Wine District of Hawke's Bay are once again coming together to run the Bridge Pa Wine Festival.

Bridge Pa Triangle Wine District, 2543 State Highway 50, Hastings: Today, 10.30am-5.30pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/the-bridge-pa-wine-festival-2020/hastings

2 Chinese Traditional Cultures

Come along to this free family event at the museum and learn about Chinese Traditional Cultures.

MTG Hawke's Bay, 1 Tennyson St, Napier: Today, 2pm-5pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/chinese-traditional-cultures/napier

3 Havelock North Plunket Toy Library Sessions

Climb it, drive it, ride it, build it, dress up in it! You name it, we've probably got one. The toy library is an affordable way to add variety and interest to your child's play.

Plunket Rooms, Te Mata Rd, Havelock North: Today, 9.30am-11am.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/havelock-north-plunket-toy-library-sessions/hawkes-bay-gisborne

4 The Lady Killers - Summer Series

The Lady Killers are a dream team of some of New Zealand's favourite female vocalists. From a whisper to a scream and everything in between, Tina Cross, Suzanne Lynch and Jackie Clarke make beautiful music bursting with harmony and power.

River Park Event Centre, 797 Pourerere Rd, Waipawa, Central Hawke's Bay: Today, 5pm-11pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/the-lady-killers-summer-series/waipawa

5 Absolute Bowie Tribute

Three Bands playing 50 great BOWIE classics over four hours

The Common Room, 227 Heretaunga St East, Hastings: Tomorrow, 8pm-11.55pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/absolute-bowie-tribute/hastings?

6 Sundaze with the Puketapu

Sacred Hill Vineyards and classic country pub The Puketapu have joined forces for Sundaze - wine, food and music in the Bay's beautiful Dartmoor countryside, amongst the established trees and gardens at the original winery site.

Sacred Hill Cellar Door, 1033 Dartmoor Rd, Puketapu, Napier: Tomorrow, 12pm-5pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/sundaze-with-the-puketapu/napier

7 Upper Mohaka Rodeo

An action-packed, fun filled day out to the rodeo! Bring your friends and family and enjoy the excitement that is rodeo! Bucking broncs and bulls, fast horses and talented cowboys and cowgirls

Upper Mohaka Rodeo Arena, Napier: Tomorrow, 10.30am-5pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/upper-mohaka-rodeo/hawkes-bay-gisborne

8 The Centralines Summer Series 2020

Bring your picnic or grab your takeaways for an entertaining afternoon/evening in the park. Like us on Facebook to receive regular updates "Summer Series Nelly Jull Park". Liquor ban applies.

Nelly Jull Park, Islington Drive, Waipawa, Central Hawke's Bay: Tomorrow, 4pm-6.30pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/the-centralines-summer-series-2020/waipawa

9 Charity Basketball Game

Hastings High School Old Boys take on Napier Boys' High School Old Boys in a clash to celebrate the life of former Hawk and HBHS player Patrick O'Brien. It will also double as a fundraiser for the Te Anahera O Te Rangi Trust.

There will be an auction of numerous sporting memorabilia.

When: Today at the Hastings Sports Stadium. Doors open at 5.30pm. Match starts at 6pm.

Entry: Gold coin donation.