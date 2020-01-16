The annual twilight competition rolled out at Dannevirke Bowling Club on Wednesday with a good intake of novice bowlers.

Six teams, made up of business houses, individuals and bowling club members took part in the first session of the season.

Twilight bowls is open to anyone who is interested, not just bowlers.

Bowling club member Elaine Swanney said anyone was welcome.

"We don't just want bowling club members. Anyone can come along and hopefully from that we will gain some new members."

It's a strictly social occasion and players are welcome to take part in any of the sessions throughout the eight-week season.

Players just need to turn up at as near to 5pm as possible, pay $2 entry and they will be put into teams of three.

Players take a break halfway through the evening for a barbecue tea.

Aaron Karena bowls his first bowl ever at Wednesday night's twilight bowls at Dannevirke Bowling Club. Photo / Sue Emeny

One team of new team, called Lit Dads, was made up of Aaron Karena, who works for MCI and Associates, Tama Petera and Tim Treacy who work for Martin Beveridge Ltd.

All were first time bowlers. They took up the challenge because they like to enter all the business house competitions.

"You have to say that we cleaned up in business house tennis and netball," Karena said.

The recent cooler weather may have kept some prospective players away on Wednesday evening, but Swanney says generally they have around 30 players turn up.

The club is able to provide a limited number of bowls for non-players.