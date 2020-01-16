The 23rd Wheels with Attitude is set to roll in to the Dannevirke A&P Showgrounds on Sunday, January 26.

Last year the show was bigger than ever with around 560 cars, trucks, motorcycles and caravans filling the oval.

The show is hosted by the Dannevirke Wheels Club which predicts there will be between 500 and 600 vehicles on show this year.

Club president Michelle Thompson says in the past vehicle owners from as far away as Auckland, Wellington and New Plymouth have travelled to Dannevirke for the event.

Dannevirke car enthusiast Ken Mills, who has had a long association with Wheels with Attitude, says the organisers are never sure how many exhibitors will come.

"They just roll up on the day and we are pleased to see them. We take what comes."

With the club having only around 12 members the event requires a high level of organisation.

Thompson said the Dannevirke Community Patrol took control of the gates last year and was a great help.

Wheels with Attitude offers a rare opportunity for people to view rare vehicles and to chat with their exhibitors who each have a story to tell.

Among the rare vehicles exhibited last year there were a 1960 Volkswagon Karmann, a 1954 Lotus Mk6, a 1953 Heron Sport MJ1 coupe, a 1960 Dodge Special Seneca hearse and even a house bus dubbed "The Bubbly Elephant" converted from a 1951 V8 Bedford American school bus.

Exhibitors who register their vehicles will be entitled to enter a prize draw.

There will be a mini-swap meet and food and drinks will be available.

The event will run from 10am until 2pm.

Entry is $2 at the gate.