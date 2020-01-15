

One person has been taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a serious condition after a crash near Waipukurau overnight.

Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Bush Rd and Porangahau Rd in Wallingford at around 12.36am.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokeswoman confirmed one patient was extricated from the vehicle and stabilised before being transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital via air ambulance.

A St Johns Ambulance spokeswoman said one ambulance responded and one helicopter transported a patient in a serious condition to hospital.