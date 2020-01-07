There are fears that wildlife that calls exotic forest in Tangoio home may suffer as a result of a large forest fire in the area.

The fire started mid-morning Monday near Tangoio Settlement Rd, 24km north of Napier. At one stage on Tuesday, the fire was burning up to 350 hectares.

Hawke's Bay Bird and Wildlife Rescue spokeswoman Liv Flynn said the impact could not yet be analysed but there is a large amount of wildlife in the area.

Flynn said there were wild goats and pigs as well as a lot of bird life. Department of Conservation confirmed there were no rare species likely to be impacted.

Wildlife in the area faced health impacts and habitat loss, DoC operations manager for Hawke's Bay Jenny Nelson-Smith said.

"Fire is a risk to wildlife in any situation. Some wildlife such as birds can of course fly away from a fire, but the loss of habitat caused by fire can be a blow to populations, affecting breeding and feeding."

Flynn said some wild animals could die in the fire as a result of smoke inhalation, dehydration and exhaustion.

The degree of impact the fire has had on wildlife in the area will become better known as the fire dies out, she said.

If any distressed wildlife is found residents can call the Hawke's Bay Bird and Wildlife Rescue on 021 0239 1194.

The fire is burning on privately-owned land. The closest Conservation land is the Waipatiki scenic reserve which is not currently threatened, Nelson-Smith said.