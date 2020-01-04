A total outdoor water ban has been issued for the Central Hawke's Bay settlement of Kairakau after a bore failed.

Central Hawke's Bay District Council CEO Monique Davidson said the council noticed there had been significant depletion of the reservoir on Friday, and discovered the bore had failed.

"At the moment we are supplying the reservoir via tankers, and we will continue to do that until we have a new bore online.

READ MORE:

• Water restrictions imposed in Napier

• Water restrictions for Hastings

• Water restrictions bite in Kaikohe

• Water restrictions: Hope for Napier residents, new concern for Hastings

Advertisement

"What we'll be doing over the next two weeks is fast-tracking the commissioning of a new bore."

The community has been put on a level four water ban, which is a total outdoor ban.

She said the combination of using tankers to fill the reservoir and the community effort to conserve water, should mean restrictions are not raised above a level four.