

Hawke's Bay said goodbye to 2019 in style and welcomed the New Year and new decade with a bang.

Thousands enjoyed the range of organised festivities across the region with both Napier and Hastings once again putting on a spectacle to see out the 2010s.

For emergency services and police it was somewhat of a quite night, apart from a few incidents around the region, one being a large disturbance involving around 100 people in Waimarama which lead to two youths being arrested.

It was much the same for local firefighters who only dealt with a few New Year related incidents but nothing of any significance, apart from a house fire in Havelock North.

Advertisement

"It was definitely a much quieter night compared to other years in terms of the issues we have had with beach fires and fireworks," Hawke's Bay Assistant Area Commander Glen Vercoe said.

"It seems that people are finally taking the message on board to go to public celebrations or taking more precautions with fire safety over this busy period."

Things kicked off while the sun was still shinning with a host of local and national artists such as Arlo Mac, Molly Friis, Campbell Burns and Rezpect Dance Crew taking to the Sound Shell stage to entertain the massive crowd that built into the night.

READ MORE:

• Matariki celebrations focus on teaching the future generation in Hawke's Bay

• Historic Hawke's Bay: Joy and celebrations as war ends

• Special events organised for Anzac Day celebrations in Hawke's Bay

• New Year scorcher: 30C tipped for some in Hawke's Bay

Those who gathered got a double taste of firework delight with an early display at around 9.45pm for some of the younger spectators still trying to keep their eyes open and the grand display as the clock ticked over to 2020.

Auckland cover band White Chapel Jak led the crowd into the New Year with a host of favourites for all ages and mayor Kirsten Wise spoke to the crowd reminding them to make the most of the year ahead and make time for those special moments ahead.

The night would culminate with Mayor Wise's ringing of the Veronica Bell, from the HMS Veronica which provided Napier's first communication with the outside world after the Hawke's Bay Earthquake on February 3, 1931.

White Chapel Jak made sure the party rolled over into 2020 in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

The symbolic ringing-in of the New Year would be followed by a near 10 minute fireworks display that left the massive crowd in awe of the spectacle.

Advertisement

Although Napier was a popular place to be, Hastings also had its fair share of fun to see out 2019 with a special event at the three week long Fiesta of Lights display.

The family fun event kicked things off a little earlier then normal at 8pm with multitudes of slides and games for kids to enjoy before things got dark and the lights lit up the night.

Hawke's Bay's local cover band Pulse Band entertain the thousands that turned out with a whole collection of favourites with people of all ages moving to the music.

Arlo Mac entertains the crowds during the New Years Eve celebrations at the Sound shell in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Things finished up just prior to midnight with a laser light dance party with DJ Tim and the Pulse Band.