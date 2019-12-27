There's plenty to do in Hawke's Bay this weekend.

1 CHB Reggae Party with the Rude Boyz

The Rude Boyz always bring the cool vibes and reggae party - bring your dancing shoes, singing voices and be prepared to rock and jive with The Rude Boyz.

Copperpot Gastro Pub, 17 Northumberland St, Waipawa: Today, 8pm-12am.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/chb-reggae-party-with-the-rude-boyz/waipawa

Advertisement

2 Napier Urban Farmers' Market

This is where the locals shop. Enjoy freshly roasted coffee, divine treats and all the produce you need to cook up a true locavore's meal.

Clive Square, Clive Square, Napier: Today, 9am-1pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/napier-urban-farmers-market2/napier

3 Saturday Sessions with Fraser Mack

Come along for a great evening immersing yourself in Fraser Mack's distinctive mix of blues, rock, folk, and flamenco!

The Urban Winery, 3 Ossian St, Ahuriri, Napier: Today, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/saturday-sessions-with-fraser-mack4/napier

4 Zeffer Cider Sundays

Join us on the lawn at the Zeffer cidery and taproom for Cider Sundays – an afternoon of acoustic tunes paired with cider and delectable treats from some of Hawke's Bay finest food trucks. Artists: Ariana & Joe Cole. Food truck: Paella A Go Go Don't forget your picnic rug or chairs and a sunhat.

Advertisement

Zeffer Cider, 1747 Korokipo Rd, Hastings: Tomorrow, 12pm-5pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/zeffer-cider-sundays2/hastings

5 Jazz in the Vines

6 Hours of Jazz! Lady Larisa Jazz Band 3pm-6pm

Abbey Winery & Brewery, 1769 Maraekakaho Rd, Hastings: Tomorrow, 12pm-6pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/jazz-in-the-vines/hastings

6 Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market

The Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market offers a complete shopping experience. Discover the diverse range of locally grown or artisan produced products.

Hawke's Bay A&P Showgrounds, Kenilworth Rd, Hastings: Tomorrow, 8.30am-12.30pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/hawkes-bay-farmers-market2/hastings

7 The Ossian Street Vintage Market

The Ossian Street Vintage Market is a treasure trove of vintage clothing, vintage kimonos, collectables, second hand vinyl, furniture, linens, trashy treasures and accessories.

F.G Smith Eatery, 9A Ossian St, Ahuriri, Napier: Tomorrow, 9am-1pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/the-ossian-street-vintage-market2/napier

8 Lego

Lego sessions encourage collaborative play with others while using our new Lego collection. All resources are provided free. Sessions are open to all children, family and friends. No bookings required, so pop in when it suits the family.

Napier Library, Herschell St, Napier: Tomorrow, 1pm-3pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/lego4/napier