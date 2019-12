Traffic is blocked in both directions following after a car rolled after severing a power pole on Pakowhai Rd in Hastings, near Williams St.

A police spokesperson said they received reports of the crash at 9.55am on Thursday.

She said a car crashed into a pole, blocking traffic in both directions.

Diversions are in place via Williams Street and Frederick Street.

Advertisement

There are no reports of any injuries.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

MORE TO COME