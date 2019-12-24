

A Dannevirke pastor feels "humbled" by the generous donations made by the community after a family's Christmas was almost ruined by a house fire.

A Givealittle page, which has had $5000 donated to it in less than a week, was set up by the Hosanna Dannevirke Baptist Church on Friday to allow the Dannevirke community to help the family whose Christmas presents were destroyed.

Pastor Greg Motu said he was proud of the donations and contributions for Krystal Hetariki and her two children, who had been in the church house for four years.

"The Givealittle page has enabled many more people from out of town and across New Zealand and the world to support her," he said.

"We are humbled by people's love as people continue to give to Krystal and her family," he said.

"The Dannevirke community have gifted many household goods to get them into a new house, as well as the money on the page."

The fire on Dannevirke's High St started in a bedroom at the back of the church-owned house and spread into the roof on Thursday evening.

Dannevirke and Norsewood fire crews responded to the call about 6pm and traffic was reduced to one lane on the town's main thoroughfare while firefighters brought the blaze under control.

Nobody was injured in the fire.

Motu added: "I would like to say thank you to all those who have been so generous. To all those that donated, have a blessed Christmas everyone."