

All Christmas songs ever written about the weather would be relevant to Hawke's Bay if the region was located in the northern hemisphere.

But it isn't and residents get to sit back and enjoy a laid-back warm summer Christmas if the weather gods are feeling charitable.

This Christmas they are and the non-working, on-holiday Hawke's Bay residents can rejoice.

MetService meteorologist April Clark said the region could expect cloudy periods with rain around the ranges but the week including Christmas was looking good.

"Winds turn Westerly on Wednesday, and a few showers can be expected about the ranges", Clark said.

"There may be a bit of cloud around and the wind will be tending easterlies. Christmas day is looking good."

The temperature though is not expected to climb past 21 degrees Celsius in Hastings and Napier.

Southerlies reign supreme in the days leading up to Christmas, with temperatures expected to stay in the early 20s.

The week starts off cloudy on Monday, with a chance of showers and an expected high of 23C and an overnight low of 15C in Napier and Hastings, with brisk southerlies.

Occasional rain expected to clear by afternoon is expected on Christmas Eve in both suburbs.

The highs are 22C in Hastings and Napier with an expected overnight low of 12C in Hastings and 13C in Napier.

According to WeatherWatch on Christmas day some parts of Wairarapa and Wellington may climb over 20 degrees but cloud build-ups further inland may limit how hot it gets.