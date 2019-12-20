There's plenty to do in Hawke's Bay this weekend.

1 I'm Dreaming of a ... Folk Christmas

Join us for a special evening of acoustic folk music. Nina and Andy are bringing their soulful sound to us for one night only!

The Urban Winery, 3 Ossian St, Ahuriri, Napier: Today, 7.30pm-9pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/im-dreaming-of-a-folk-christmas/napier

2 Children's' Christmas Pageant

Advertisement

Dress up as a nativity character to celebrate the first Christmas. Have fun music and a meal to follow. You can be a shepherd or an angel or one of the animals or be Mary or Joseph. Learn the true story of the events that happened 2000 years ago and the real reason we have Christmas.

St Martins Hall, Mayfair, 1120 Willowpark Rd North, Hastings: Today, 4pm-6pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/childrens-christmas-pageant/hastings

3 The Cabana Xmas Party with Groove Foundation and Friends

The Cabana Xmas Party is always a great night. With lots of out of townies home for Xmas it is the meeting point before the big day.

The Cabana, 11 Shakespeare Rd, Napier: Today, 8pm-11.55pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/the-cabana-xmas-party-with-groove-foundation-and-friends/napier

4 Senor Dirty Hairy's Latin All Nighter 2

Senor Dirty Hairy's final appearance at the common Room bringing his famous Latin all-nighter.

The Common Room, 227 Heretaunga St East, Hastings: Today, 8.30pm-12am

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/senor-dirty-hairys-latin-all-nighter-2/hastings

5 Flaxmere Parkrun

Fun, free, forever, 5km timed run/walks around the beautiful Flaxmere Park.

Flaxmere Park, Henderson Rd, Flaxmere, Hastings: Today, 7.45am-9am

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/flaxmere-parkrun/hastings

6 Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market

Advertisement

The Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market offers a complete shopping experience. Discover the diverse range of locally grown or artisan produced products.

Hawke's Bay A&P Showgrounds, Kenilworth Rd, Hastings: Tomorrow, 8.30am-12.30pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/hawkes-bay-farmers-market2/hastings

7 Carols in Cornwall Park 2019

The Christmas shopping should be almost done so Carols in Cornwall Park will be the perfect occasion to put your feet up and get into the festive spirit.

Cornwall Park, Tomoana Rd, Hastings: Tomorrow, 4pm-6pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/carols-in-cornwall-park-2019/hastings

8 Carols by Candlelight

Come join Deco Bay Brass in a very special Christmas celebration held in one of the most beautiful botanical gardens in the country.

Napier Botanical Gardens, 50 Chaucer Rd South, Napier: Tomorrow, 6pm-9.30pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/carols-by-candlelight/napier