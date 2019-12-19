The Dannevirke South School dux award was this year shared by two pupils.

Tyrah-Mei Hetariki and Grace Russell jointly took out the school's top award.

Oliver Pinfold won the Timothy French Memorial Cup. This is awarded to a Year 6 student who has consistently demonstrated an excellent attitude, has been responsible, helpful and cooperative in everything they have done throughout the year.

The Short Family Trophy for Contribution to the Arts was awarded to Tayla Browne.

Jayla Alexander received the Kernaghan Shield for participation and enjoyment in Sport while Kaya Paewai-Stoney and Logan Boustead were co-winners of the Rotary Cup for Citizenship and Winning House Captains.