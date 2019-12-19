Dannevirke Viking Choir is celebrating Christmas by hosting a Christmas Cracker concert tomorrow.

The variety concert will take place in the Dannevirke Fountain Theatre at 2pm.

The Viking Choir will be singing a number of carols and fun Christmas songs in four-part harmony with a lot of talented friends to add variety, including Lions Pride, Els Belles and the Evolve Performing Arts Company, fresh from its Christmas concerts.

The concert promises two hours of song, dance and humour separated by an afternoon tea of Christmas cake and drinks, all for the price of $15.

The range of talent, both young and experienced, is huge in Dannevirke and it will be on display with Molly Pawson and Max Te Huki representing the young and Tania MacKay (Belle in Beauty and the Beast), Liz Gunson, Helen Carver, Julian McKean, Sue Giddens and Lorraine Scott-Wilson the more experienced.

Organiser Dave Murdoch says holding a concert so close to Christmas is a risk but indications are the Fountain Theatre will be full.