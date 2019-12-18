It was a case of being in the right place at the right time for fire rescue crews after a crash around one of New Zealand's most remote highway black spots today.

The single-vehicle crash, understood to have not involved serious injury, was reported at 1.24pm just north of Tarawera on State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupo.

Fire Emergency New Zealand crews, from 80km away in Napier and 65km away in Taupo, were just heading back to base after abandoning a search for a vegetation fire with possible downed powerlines which had been reported in the same area just after midday.

Shift manager Mike Wanoa said the Taupo crew "came across" the crash soon after turning back from the mystery fire call, for which the other crews, including tankers, had also been dispatched.

It was understood received minor injuries and was treated at the scene by a St John Ambulance Service crew, from Taupo.

Meanwhile, traffic was disrupted on a busy Napier thoroughfare after a nose-to-tail collision mid-afternoon. The collision happened about 2.50pm in Kennedy Rd, between the intersections of George Dr and Vigor Brown St.