dan2324 Violence offences led to a Dannevirke man being jailed for 11 months when he appeared in Dannevirke District Court.

A Dannevirke man is spending the next 11 months in prison after being convicted of assault, threatening behaviour, intentional damage and theft.

Jayden Lucas Mathew Paewai, 24, was appearing in Dannevirke District Court for sentencing before Judge Lance Rowe.

A charge of assaulting a person with whom he was in a relationship with related to an incident on March 29.

Paewai and the victim were at the same address and began to argue.

The woman wanted to leave but Paewai told her she was not going anywhere and punched her in the back. He started searching her for $800 that he knew she had and took it from her once he had found it.

On July 27 Paewai and the victim were again together. Paewai began pushing her up against a wall. He was taken from the house by the owner, but he smashed two windows trying to get back in and cut his arm.

On August 4 Paewai asked to use an acquaintance's phone. When the victim asked for the phone back Paewai refused, saying the phone was now his.

He punched the victim in the head and pulled a knife on him, threatened to stab him then left with the phone.

Judge Rowe said the starting point in sentencing Paewai was 14 months in prison, but his guilty plea saw this reduced to 11 months.

"Your pre-sentence report suggests you do not have much support in the community."

A family friend told the court she had watched Paewai grow up and her door was always open to him.

Judge Rowe told Paewai it was the way he had behaved that had landed him in court.

"You are in a cycle of assaulting people and going to jail.

"The stand-over tactics you use over everybody makes your offending all but aggravated robbery.

"You have to have some respect for people. You are better than that."

In sentencing Paewai to 11 months in jail Judge Rowe said he was to undertake anger management and any other programmes ordered by Community Corrections.

"It is time now for you to think and plan as to what happens on your release from prison," said judge Rowe.