At least four people have been reported injured in a two-vehicle crash near Taradale this afternoon.

While there were initial reports of serious injuries, the St John Ambulance Servive reported three people had minor injuries and another had minor to moderate injuries. No one was understood to have been admitted to hospital.

The crash happened about 3.25pm on Poraiti Rd, near the intersection with Pineleigh Dr, with Fire and Emergency NZ reporting five people had been extracted from the vehicles.