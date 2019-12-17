Money earned from providing meals for the Targa Rally drivers and crews who stopped in Dannevirke for lunch early in November has had benefits for the wider community.

The Dannevirke Community Crew was asked to provide 330 packed lunches and a barbecue for the rally and it was the profit from that which was given back to the Dannevirke community.

The Dannevirke Community Crew was started about four years ago by a small group of around 14 locals who like to give their time voluntarily to the community but not be tied to any formal organisation.

The crew has undertaken a range of jobs over the last 12 months.

The last major task the crew undertook was providing sandwiches at the Ruahine Ramblerz display day. For their work the Ramblerz presented the crew with a cheque for $100 which was immediately donated back to the Ramblerz, as happens every year.

Last Wednesday members of the crew presented Dannevirke Plunket with some much-needed new toys for the playroom.

Other organisations the crew has helped have included the Dannevirke Brass Band by providing new dress ties; paying 12 months rent for the Dannevirke North CWI meeting rooms; the Marion Kennedy Centre, which provides Alzheimer's and dementia support, received money to purchase activities and games for clients who stay in Dannevirke and supplied the Dannevirke Men's Cancer Support Group with morning tea for their December meeting and a small gift each.