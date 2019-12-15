

A man is due to appear in Hastings District Court on Monday after a two-vehicle crash in Hastings on Sunday evening, which left a woman with serious injuries.

The 26-year-old man has been charged with numerous offences including reckless driving causing injury, driving while disqualified and possession of a drug utensil.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash at Pakowhai Road at 6.27pm and a section between Farndon Road and Te Ara Kahikatea was closed until around midnight.

A Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokeswoman said the woman, who is in her 40s, remained in a serious condition in hospital on Monday morning, while a woman in her 20s was discharged yesterday.

Advertisement

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance attended the scene.

Police encourage anyone who witnessed the collision to contact police on the non-emergency number 105.