

Hawke's Bay is set for a mixed bag of weather this week with everything from sunny blue skies to heavy rain and a few cooler days ahead.

And it's early days, but Christmas Day is unlikely to be a scorcher based on current predictions.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best said the week would provide a taste of multiple seasons, ranging from sunny skies to possible hail.

"The week kicks off to a bit of a patchy start with fine periods early on Monday but that turns into scattered rain later into the evening and possible thunderstorms and hail overnight leading into Tuesday," Best said.

That is meant to drop off heading into Tuesday evening with the rest of the week set to be a mix of scattered showers, strong northerly winds and sunny skies.

It also looks like the region is heading into a few cooler temperatures as Christmas approaches.

"Things do start off warm early in the week with Monday set to be around 28 degrees but that gradually drops to around 21 degrees on Friday and will look to stay much the same over the weekend, while overnight lows will get as cold as 12 degrees."

Although it doesn't look like a settled week ahead Best says compared with the rest of the country Hawke's Bay is looking like the place to be.

"It is looking like a bit of a mix bag for Hawke's Bay but it is looking good compared to most parts of the country where serve weather warnings are being put in place," he said.

MetService meteorologists are expecting a strong low pressure system coming over the Tasman Sea to hit the country over Tuesday and Wednesday which will bring with it heavy rain and thunderstorms that will affect mostly the West Coast of New Zealand.