

The Cox Partners Christmas at the Park has confirmed itself as one of the iconic local events of the year in Hawke's Bay, attracting 13,000 people this year.

With temperatures reaching 28C at Anderson Park in Napier, the members of the public and 300 volunteers enjoyed an evening of festivities, music and face painting.

Event organiser David Trim said the atmosphere at the annual Hawke's Bay Christmas event was "incredible".

"It was a real community and a family friendly environment, with so many people really having a great time from kids to adults alike."

Advertisement

New Zealand rock band The Feelers took to the stage, as well as local bands Kawekas and Arlo Mac.

Prime sponsor Malcolm Cox described the event as a "friendly, laid back and enjoyable occasion".

"We are proud to have been involved for many years now," he said. "There had been some suggestion beforehand that because of events around Anderson Park in recent weeks, there could be trouble.

"But, we weren't aware of anything. There was good security, police presence, and Maori wardens and so on. The way that this event is positioned for families, we can't take any chances of trouble."

Cox added: "It has established itself as one of the iconic Hawke's Bay events of the year. The fact we are able to keep it as a free event shows the commitment and hard work of the amazing supporters, volunteers, charity trusts, community organisations and sponsors."