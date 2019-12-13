It is that time of year again and Craggy Range's Children's Christmas Foundation is spreading the joy to more than 5500 children across Hawke's and Wairarapa.

Over the last couple of weeks volunteers from all over the region have come out to help organise and pack 5700 Christmas Sacks, 1800 Trikes, 1300 balls each of rugby, netball and basketballs and 3900 book bags full of stationery.

Volunteers from firefighters to police and well-known Bay locals all turned out to help and give a little bit of their time to either pack a few bags, pump a few balls or assembe some trikes.

Firefighters help to assemble the remaining trikes and pack the remaining 1200 bags.

Superintendent Tania Kura gives a helping hand to pack some of the gifts over 5000 across Hawke's Bay and Wairarapa will enjoy.

Local police and other volunteers help to pump some of the 5700 balls to be given out.