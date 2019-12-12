A moped was destroyed in flames at a busy intersection in Havelock North on Friday morning.

A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency Services confirmed they were called to the scene, at the corner of Havelock Road and Karanema Drive, about 7.10am.

She described the fire as "totally involved" when the crew from Havelock North arrived.

It was extinguished in three minutes, with one appliance attending.

A police spokesperson confirmed they were also called to the scene, receiving a report at 7.12am.

She said no one had been injured in the incident, but had no further details at this time.