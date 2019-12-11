James Iho-Terangi Stewart, a 40-year-old farmer from Flemington, pleaded guilty to one charge of assault with a blunt instrument and one charge of assault with intent to injure, when he appeared in front of Judge Courtney at a recent sitting of the Waipukurau District Court.

At the time of the offences Stewart was living with the defendant, 21-year-old Nikita Scott, who he had been in a relationship with for one year.

Ms Scott was pregnant and about a week away from giving birth.

According to Police summary of facts, on Saturday August 31 Stewart returned to the house after working on the farm. He became angry with Ms Scott about the state of the house.

His verbal abuse of Ms Scott escalated into a prolonged physical assault. Stewart punched the victim about the body and dragged her by the hair. He also stomped on her head as she lay on the floor. Ms Scott suffered bruising and grazes to her face and body.

Stewart ordered the victim to go outside, then she refused to return to the house. Stewart struck her with an electric fence standard, causing distinctive strike marks.

Stewart's children from a previous relationship were present and witnessed some of what took place.

Fearing for her safety and that of her unborn baby, the victim attempted to flee the property in a vehicle.

In an attempt to prevent her leaving, Stewart climbed on to the bonnet of the vehicle, yelling abuse and trying to smash the windscreen.

Ms Scott drove a long distance on a dirt driveway begging Stewart to get off.

As the vehicle approached a cattle stop, Stewart lost his grip, slid off the bonnet and the vehicle drove over the top of him. The victim continued to drive.

Stewart was airlifted to Palmerston North Hospital by rescue helicopter with crush and graze injuries. He discharged himself from hospital a week later.

When visited by Police, Stewart said everything was his fault, he caused the incident and would take full responsibility for it.

Judge Courtney convicted Stewart on both charges and remanded him on bail until February 14 for sentencing.