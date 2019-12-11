This year's Centralines Summer Series begins on December 13 with a Community Christmas Party.

It's the seventh year of CHB's Centralines Summer Series of free concerts at Waipawa's Nellie Jull Park.

The band rotunda, built to commemorate Waipawa's 150th Sesqui centenary in 2010, stood unused for several years until the Summer Series Committee formed, then thanks to support from Creative Communities Central Hawke's Bay and Centralines the Summer Series began, providing free concerts for the people of CHB.

The Waipawa M&D Singers in the band rotunda at Nellie Jull Park in Waipawa.

Each year Nellie Jull Park hosts a selection of bands from jazz to rock, covers and everything in between - this year the acts include the very popular HB Jazz Club Big Band and new bands to the concert series The Monotones and the Deco Bay Brass.

This year's series begins with a Community Christmas Party in the park on December 13, featuring Groove Foundation. Entertainment starts at 6pm in the park, and several Waipawa retailers are staying open and getting into the Christmas spirit with later closing times.

Peter Burne throwing himself into the spirit of a Christmas concert at Nellie Jull Park in Waipawa.

Bring your picnics, grab your takeaways and enjoy the relaxed atmosphere of a Friday evening in Waipawa.

Last year the party went ahead even with rainy weather - showing the resilience of the CHB community.

There were tables set up in Centrecourt, the band was tucked away out of the weather and the concert-goers danced in the rain. A lot of fun was had by all.

This year the Christmas concert charity collection will go to the SPCA.