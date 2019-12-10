Dannevirke's annual Christmas parade on Saturday was a great success with the floats showing plenty of imagination and creativity.

The parade is organised by the Dannevirke Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Dannevirke Mitre 10.

Organiser Suresh Patel said the chamber was happy with the parade even though numbers were slightly down on previous years with 42 floats.

"We knew we were going to be without three of four floats from groups and businesses that have featured in previous years, but we were happy with how it went," he said.

"We've had some really favourable comments for next year's parade and several people came up the ideas that we can take back to our organising committee. So we are already looking forward to next year's parade."

One of the judges, former mayor Roly Ellis, said the floats showed a lot of ingenuity.

"The floats were absolutely brilliant and were quite different this year."

He praised the Dannevirke Brass Band and the number of players from neighbouring bands that turned out to take part in the parade.

"It was a good turnout of players, the best I've seen. The bands have really got the amalgamation going well."

Ellis said it was also the best turnout in terms of crowd numbers that he had seen for many years.

Patel thanked said MC Steve Wallace did a great job in commentating on the parade.

New attractions this year were a bouncy castle and a street magician, both of which proved to be very popular.

He said the chamber was grateful to the Bible Chapel for putting on a free sausage sizzle.

"The public vote was well supported and the float that won this category was a winner by an overwhelming margin."

Winners were:

Champion of champions: Turton Farm Supplies

Best Christmas themed float: PGG-Wrightson; runner-up Dannevirke Combined Churches

Best business float: Dannevirke Tyres; runner-up Dannevirke Mitre 10

Best children's float: Busy Bees Educational Childcare Centre; runner-up St Joseph's School

Most original float: Gill Hall

Public vote: Dannevirke Tyres