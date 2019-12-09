Dannevirke's annual Christmas parade on Saturday was a great success with floats of a high calibre showing plenty of imagination and creativity.

The parade is organised by the Dannevirke Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Dannevirke Mitre 10.

Organiser Suresh Patel said the chamber was happy with the parade even though numbers were slightly down on previous years with 42 floats.

PGG-Wrightson won the best Christmas-themed float.

"We knew we were going to be without three of four floats from groups and businesses that have featured in previous years, but we were happy with how it went," he said.

"We've had some really good favourable comments for next year's parade and several people came up the ideas that we can take back to our organising committee. So we are already looking forward to next year's parade."

He said the judges commented that it had been difficult to select an overall winner because of the standard of the floats.

Crowd numbers were on a par with previous years.

Busy Bees Educational Childcare Centre won the best children's float with its gingerbread house.

Gill Hall's unique vehicle won the most original float award.

"MC Steve Wallace did a great job in commentating on the parade and the bouncy castle bouncy castle and street magician proved to be very popular."

He said the chamber was grateful to the Combined Churches for putting on a free sausage sizzle.

"The public vote was well supported and the float that won this category was a winner by an overwhelming margin."

Winners were:

Champion of champions: Turton Farm Supplies

Best Christmas themed float: PGG-Wrightson; runner-up Dannevirke Combined Churches

Best business float: Dannevirke Tyres; runner-up Dannevirke Mitre 10

Best children's float: Busy Bees Educational Childcare Centre; runner-up St Joseph's School

Most original float: Gill Hall

Public vote: Dannevirke Tyres