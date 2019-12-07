A second person has died following a crash between a motorbike and a logging truck on the Napier-Taupo Road on Friday morning.

Police released a statement confirming a person, who had been taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a critical condition, died on Friday evening.

Another person died at the scene of the crash, and the truck driver sustained minor burns trying to rescue the two victims.

The investigation into the crash, at the intersection of SH5 and Rukumoana Rd near Te Pohue, is ongoing.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was driving in the area between 5.30am and 6am yesterday, especially anyone who saw the motorcyclist before the crash.

Anyone with information please call Police on 06-831 0700.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.