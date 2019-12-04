

Nearly one million dollars' worth of gifts will be delivered around Hawke's Bay this Christmas to children in need, thanks to the Childrens' Christmas Foundation.

Havelock North winery Craggy Range created the foundation to make a difference to the lives of less fortunate Hawke's Bay children and hope to reach close to 4000 in the region this festive season.

Craggy Range marketing manager Venita Simcox said it had been a big step up from the previous year, with the initiative helping both children and their parents.

"The great thing about this is that children get the joy of opening presents on Christmas day, but the parents also get some relief too," she said.

Advertisement

"This time of year can be hard for families and we make it clear there is no obligation to say where the gifts are from.

"We also know that parents can struggle with school items too, so this year we have made gifts for when the children return to school part of the scheme."

Contributions and donations to the foundation from the public, charities and businesses, including NZME, means they can reach children across Hawke's Bay and Wairarapa this year.

This week has been a hands on deck one, with many businesses and locals lending a hand putting together the thousands of gift packs, a massive logistical operation in itself.

Rochelle Street, client and content solutions specialist at NZME Radio, said the NZME team had helped out Tuesday.

She said what the Childrens' Christmas Foundation had done over the past week is "the absolute definition of Christmas".

"Christmas can be such a tough time and being among that atmosphere in the Sophia room, packing all those bags and knowing they're going to really help out people in our community, purely made me smile," she said.

"You just cannot help but feel a warm fuzzy feeling when we are coming together and help each other out."

Advertisement

Last year's campaign saw about $180,000 worth of gifts assembled for less fortunate Hawke's Bay children.