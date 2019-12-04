Saturday's Christmas parade was raised at Monday's Dannevirke Community Board meeting.

Deputy chairman Terry Hynes, who is also a member of the Dannevirke Chamber of Commerce that is organising the parade, said there was a final push to attract the number of entries the chamber wanted to see.

He said so far there weren't the numbers the parade had seen in the past, but it wasn't unusual that groups and organisations left it until the last minute to register their floats.

Board member Kim Spooner-Taylor also raised the issue of the parade.

She is the board's representative to liaise with the Dannevirke Brass Band which will be taking part in the parade.

"There are a lot of ring-ins coming from other bands in the area to help out at the parade, as the Dannevirke Brass Band does with parades in other towns."

The band was seeking $500 in funding from the community board to enable it to provide petrol vouchers to the band people who travel to Dannevirke to help with the parade.

In the funding application band chairman Ray Phillips said without the help of these other bands people there would not be a brass band at the Dannevirke parade.

"We again have bands people travelling from Hastings, Levin, Feilding and Palmerston North and we would like to show our appreciation to each of the drivers for making the effort and as you know petrol is not cheap."

A similar donation was made by the board to the band last year.

Spooner-Taylor says the outside bands people appreciate receiving the petrol vouchers.

The Mitre 10 Christmas parade is just one of many community events taking place this weekend.

Prior to the start of the parade there will be entertainment in High St with a bouncy castle set up by the Clock Tower and a roving magician.

Final entries in the Dannevirke Chamber of Commerce Keep Calm and Shop promotion need to be handed in on Saturday and this will be drawn at 11.45am, prior to the start of the parade.

There is a prize pool of $2000 with 10 draws of $200. Entry form boxes are located at Mitre 10, Shires Fruit and Vege Market, and New World.

The parade gets under way at 12 noon, starting from the south end of High St.

The Ruahine Ramblez leisure marching team, which will lead around 19 other teams in the parade, will be holding a display day at the Sports Centre, startng at 1pm with a march past and the official opening.

Teams from Wellington to Napier will be taking part and the public is invited to what promises to be a colourful spectacle of precision marching.

At 2pm a Christmas in Dannevirke concert will be held at The Hub.

While the message is about the real meaning of Christmas there will be a wide range of entertainment, including kapa haka, dancing, aerobics and singing, followed by afternoon tea.

The concert if organised by the Dannevirke Ministers' Association. That night a Kiwiana quiz night is being held at Huia Range School, starting at 7pm.

The quiz night is to raise money for the Dannevirke Tigers junior netball team to travel to the Gold Coast.

The weekend concludes with a Christmas market at Weber School where there will be plenty of stalls packed with gift ideas, plants, art and crafts.