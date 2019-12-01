

It's looking like a warm, dry and cloudy week for Hawke's Bay but according to MetService the region will be the place to be as the rest of the country feels the impact of an incoming storm.

As the storm looks to bring some wet and windy weather to the South Island earlier in the week and parts of the North Island as the week goes on, MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes says Hawke's Bay will be the place to be.

"Hawke's Bay is pretty lucky this week as you guys seem to avoid most of the wet weather that's expected to hit most of the country this week," McInnes said.

READ MORE:

• Mixed bag week for Hawke's Bay weather but long weekend set to be a stunner

• Hawke's Bay cold snap a blip on the weather radar

• November hot weather continues in Hawke's Bay

• Hawke's Bay weather: Sun comes out for warm weekend

Advertisement

"The only thing to look out for is a couple of small showers on Tuesday and a few windier days during the week other than that it looks pretty good in the bay."

McInnes says the week is looking cloudy yet hot and warns conditions will be perfect for sunburn and for people to slip, slop, slap and wrap.

"Even though it will be a mostly cloudy week the sun will be prominent and (there) will be some very hot days so it is good to keep an eye out and try and avoid getting sunburnt."

It is looking like a very hot week indeed with temperatures sitting around 28 degrees plus with it peaking to 30 degrees on Thursday, but along with some average nights of between 16 and 18 degrees.

The hot weather brings a real boost of summer weather as during November the country was averaging no higher than 21-22 degrees.

"The Bay is very much the place to be this week with the warm weather and from the outlook it doesn't look like going away too soon either," McInnes said.