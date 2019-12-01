

A fundraising barbecue was held at Dannevirke's Clock Tower on Thursday to raise awareness of family harm and to promote healthy relationships.

The barbecue was hosted by Dannevirke police Sergeant Gary McKernon who had the help of other staff, members of the DannevirkeWhite Ribbon Action Group, White Ribbon ambassadors and other members of the community who provide help and support for the victims of family harm.

Tararua Abuse Intervention Network chairwoman Hannah Kingi, of Women's Refuge, who is also a White Ribbon ambassador, said White Ribbon Week had been very positive.

"Police have been really involved this week and Gary has a very strong focus on family harm intervention."

She said White Ribbon Week was about raising awareness of family harm.

White Ribbon Action Group member Anne Kelly has lived in Dannevirke for three years.

"I'm a family harm survivor and I'm very passionate about community development. When I was living in Auckland I worked with low socio-economic families."

The week of events ended with a community family fun day on Friday.