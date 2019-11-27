

The end of this school term is going to be a sad one for staff and pupils of Waipukurau School, with the retirement of longtime principal Tim Hoquard.

Mr Hoquard has been principal at the school for 19 years, and the staff are organising a farewell assembly for him at the school hall on Thursday December 5 at 2pm, to which the community is invited.

The pupils are also having a Dress as the Principal mufti day as a tribute to Mr Hoquard.

Staff say they have been "very lucky" to have him as principal, paying tribute to his support of them and their families, as well as his pupils.

"Tim is a real family man," says school secretary Jo Baker.

"He remembers every child's name - and their parents' - and is a great advocate for what's best for the children.

"He's always very fair, and his detective skills are great when it comes down to playground disputes. He's so good with the children.

"I don't think we've ever seen him angry ... it's not scary being sent to Mr Hoquard's office, in fact sometimes the children just go in anyway, for a chat. He's always had an open door policy and he's very approachable for children, parents and staff."

Farewell assembly for Mr Hoquard

Thursday, December 5, 2pm at the Waipukurau School Hall

Past pupils, families and community members welcome