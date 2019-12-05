Unichem Russell St pharmacy will be basking in the glory of receiving the Supreme Hawke's Bay Health Award for a while yet.

The development of a respiratory "warrant of fitness" tool aimed at helping Māori and Pacific Island children breathe better, won the supreme award at the Hawke's Bay Health Awards recently.

"It was a large team effort. We were ecstatic about the win as it's a big win for pharmacy in general. We didn't think we would win at all, there were so many great projects that deserved to win much more than a small community pharmacy," said Alex Chan, Russell St pharmacist.

The initiative was developed in partnership with The Doctors Hastings, a clinical advisory pharmacist from Health Hawke's Bay, and Breathe Hawke's Bay.

Advertisement

Having had asthma as a child but not finding out until he was at university, Chan wanted to do something to help the cause.

"I don't want to just be standing behind a counter, counting pills. We're much more than that," he said.

Patient families were invited to visit the pharmacy for a respiratory "warrant of fitness" check and education session with a pharmacist while they waited for their medication to be dispensed.

The tool targeted young families of Māori and Pasifika patients. In Hawke's Bay these children have a much higher rate of hospital admissions for respiratory disease compared to Pākehā children.

Twelve families participated in the trial over six months, aiming to improve their respiratory Asthma Control Test score. The 12 patients average score improved from 13.7 to 21.7 with a target score being between 19-25.

As part of the WOF, interventions were made to improve patients' health. Pharmacists checked patients were using a preventer and corrected their technique if needed, revisiting patients' asthma prevention plans, gave advice to quit smoking, made monthly follow-up calls, checked family members and made referrals for a healthy home check.

The project is ongoing.