

A Hastings class room had a special phone call during class as they asked some of the hard hitting questions to one of Government's leading figures.

Students from St John's College managed to have a chat with Finance Minister Grant Robertson on the Government's new Wellbeing Budget and the impact it will have on Hawke's Bay.

Year 9 student Vincent Jones was the one who organised the meeting as part of the course they were learning about which involved the Wellbeing Budget.

READ MORE:

• HBRC chief executive says Hawke's Bay is ahead of Govt's freshwater plan

• Government gives Pan Pac free pass to buy Hawke's Bay land

• Government plans to give free lunches to some schools in Hawke's Bay

• Government promises $15m to build new classrooms for Hawke's Bay

Advertisement

"I sent him an email looking to have a chat with him and have our class talk to him about the Wellbeing Budget and what impact it would have on Hawke's Bay," Jones said.

"He seemed more than happy to do so and being able to chat with him has helped us understand more of how the Budget will work but also how it will impact us."

Some of the questions asked by the students included the growing inequality between rich and poor, economic issues and gangs which all exist in Hawke's Bay.

Year 11 student Louis Gaffaney attended the class especially to talk to Robertson even after finishing exams.

"I wanted to ask him about the Budget and how it would support Hawke's Bay because we face a lot of issues with water, gangs and housing."

St John's head of commerce David Ivory said that it was a great opportunity for the students to learn more about the budget and how it affects the local community of Hawke's Bay.