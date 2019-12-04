Hastings Health Centre's new St Aubyn St building and its expanded services have won it the Hawke's Bay Health Award for Outstanding Contribution to Health in Hawke's Bay.

"It was fantastic to win; we were very pleased. We had some great competition and very deserving recipients," said Hastings Health Centre CEO Andrew Lespearance.

Alongside its new building Hastings Health Centre has expanded its services to look after more than 30,000 patients.

A one-stop health and urgent care facility was opened in April with more than 100 staff.

A new mental health credentialed nursing service has been established to provide faster treatment for patients with low to moderate mental health issues.

The primary health care of the centre has been expanded in the areas of radiology and laboratory, the walk-in urgent-care facility, full dental service, a diabetes specialist nurse, and clinical pharmacy.

The centre has aided in the large number of new Hawke's Bay residents who are unable to enrol with a GP by employing two new doctors with plans for another before Christmas.

The centre provides more than 35,000 urgent care consultations in a year.

Judges applauded the centre for its "outstanding" entry for its collaboration, scale of investment, development, and service re-design.