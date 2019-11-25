

Consideration for cyclists, and there will be plenty of them about this Saturday, is the plea from the NZ Transport Agency as the Ironmaori Half Triathlon sparks up.

Part of the big annual event is the cycling leg which will be staged across a 90km course from the Ahuriri starting point down Marine Parade, Clive and through Tuki Tuki and Te Awanga.

The cyclists will be on the State Highway 51 stretch between Marine Parade and Clive and there will be temporary speed limits and traffic controls in place at the Napier boundary as well as on the bridges at Awatoto.

"Motorists will need to be considerate of cyclists using the road during Saturday morning," NZTA spokesman Oliver Postings said.

The boundary of Marine Parade and start of the highway where restrictions will be in place on Saturday.

There will be some delays in travel times.

Across the region the northern stretch of SH2 between Napier and Wairoa continues to be the busiest spot with work programmes being undertaken at seven sites, and travel delays will result from the work at five of them.

Surface water blasting work is under way between Wairoa and Morere and just north of Putorino, with speed restrictions in place.

Similar restrictions are in place at Cricklewood (surface repairs), Kotemaori (drainage work) and Raupunga (duct and cable installation).

On the southern stretch of SH2 between Hastings and Dannevirke barrier installation is being carried out between Poukawa and Te Aute along with seal widening between Waipawa and Waipukurau.

Speed restrictions are in place and there will be occasions where delays from Stop-Go signalling and temporary traffic lights are operating.

On SH5 from Napier through to Taupo surface work is being carried out at Titiokura and Tataraakina.