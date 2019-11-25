Yes folks, we're again on the hunt for regional greatness.

It's the time of year where we call for your nominations for Hawke's Bay Today Person of the Year.

The previous likes of which have included all-sorts: a boxing coach, a physician, holiday camp owners, businesspeople and community workers.

Now in its seventh iteration, the annual end-of-year quest is a great lead into the festive mood and a glowing endorsement of someone we think deserves his or her name in lights.

The inaugural 2013 title was clinched by Flaxmere Boxing Academy head coach Craig McDougall, while Children's Commissioner and paediatrician Dr Russell Wills was the 2014 winner.

In 2015 the managing director of Emmerson Transport and philanthropist Ian Emmerson claimed the honour.

The following year Bill and Anne Perry were named the 2016 Hawke's Bay Today Person of the Year for not selling their Waipatiki Beach Holiday Park to private owners, and instead selling to Napier, Hastings and regional councils so it would remain forever in public hands.

In 2017, Maraenui community worker Minnie Ratima was announced winner for selfless sacrifice and service to her community.

Last year, musical pair Anna Pierard and Jose Aparicio took out the trophy for their work with the region's youth.

So what are the criteria?

Perhaps someone who has made a significant contribution to the Hawke's Bay community in terms of charity, fundraising or other non-profit organisation, or someone who has achieved remarkable success in their chosen business, career or sport. Maybe a local who has demonstrated courageous or heroic actions.

For many it's been a tough year - but there are plenty out there who have made it an enjoyable one by adding value to the community. And, from our perspective, it's always a privilege to be able to round off the year on a salutary note.

We'll again handle the hard yards (like choosing the judges and eventual winner) and leave the easy task of nominating to you.

So, as of today, we're calling for nominations. These can be emailed to news@hbtoday.co.nz with a few sentences explaining your nomination.

The winner will be announced before Christmas.