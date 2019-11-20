Westpac NZ will soon be returning banking services to Dannevirke, after temporarily closing its branch on October 2 as the result of a building assessment.

Westpac NZ head of consumer central Cat Feaunati said a team was working hard to fit out a special temporary branch inside a shipping container, while plans for renovation of the existing branch were considered.

"The shipping container was transported on to the site in Dannevirke over the weekend and builders are working on it to set it up so that it's operational and ready for customers," Feaunati said.

The temporary premises will sit in the car park next to the branch building.

"We know our Dannevirke customers have been waiting for us to bring banking services back to the town and we appreciate their patience."

The temporary premises will be opening for business on Monday.

In the meantime, the closest Westpac branches are in Pahiatua and Waipukurau.

Westpac NZ customers can use ATMs owned by other New Zealand banks at no charge.