It was a busy, family-oriented weekend in Central Hawke's Bay in the weekend, with town meeting country at the CHB A&P Show on Saturday, hundreds of people taking part in the annual Flemington School Mus Run on Sunday, and both days filled with song, dance and polishing of lines for everyone involved in the Waipawa M&D's Christmas Pantomime, Sir Roger Hall's Jack and the Beanstalk which opens next week.

A fine day brought the crowds to Saturday's CHB A&P Show.
Kaylene Dudding of Waipukurau clears a fence in the round the ring competition.
Sisters Caitlin and Venessa Leeuw, of Otane.
Nigel Craven of Napier, Sally Kelly of Taradale, Todd Ansell of Napier ready to run in the Flemington School Mud Run on Sunday.
The clean part of the Flemington School Mud Run... the start.
Runners emerge from the maimai - the final obstacle before a visit to the showers.
