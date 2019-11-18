It was a busy, family-oriented weekend in Central Hawke's Bay in the weekend, with town meeting country at the CHB A&P Show on Saturday, hundreds of people taking part in the annual Flemington School Mus Run on Sunday, and both days filled with song, dance and polishing of lines for everyone involved in the Waipawa M&D's Christmas Pantomime, Sir Roger Hall's Jack and the Beanstalk which opens next week.
