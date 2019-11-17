

Across the country, people will have noticed buildings and landmarks being lit in purple to celebrate World Prematurity Day.

The day is held on November 17 and aims to raise awareness of prematurity and the health of pre-term babies and the concerns of their families worldwide.

In Hawke's Bay, the Hastings Clock Tower was lit up in support of the event.

Executive director of the Neonatal Trust, Rachel Friend said across the world 15 million babies are born early each year.

"Within New Zealand that's 5000 babies, so 10 per cent of our babies will go through a NICU because they've been born prematurely."

A baby is considered premature when born before 37 weeks in gestation, some coming as early as 23 weeks.

"It's just to highlight what families go through, and to just thank the teams, the medical teams, through the units in New Zealand."

She said most people would know someone who had been affected by premature birth.

"As for support, I think it's about being guided by the family, because everybody reacts differently to their neonatal journey."

For Hawke's Bay Today photographer, Ian Cooper, the day is particularly close to his heart.

His twins, Etta and Lachlan were born around three months early, in 2015, spending months in the Wellington NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) and SCBU (special care baby unit) in Hastings.

"The Neonatal Trust were an invaluable resource for us as we were going through our journey, and to other parents."

He said the organisation were always there if they needed something, even if it was just coffee and a catch-up.

"They were very happy to help out and just be there."

"We were the lucky ones to be honest, we've still got our children."

The twins are now set of happy, healthy 4 and a half year olds, with Cooper saying it can be strange to hit "regular" milestones, like preparing for school next year.

Other New Zealand landmarks to be lit up include the Wellington Cable Car tunnels, Civic Theatre in Auckland, and Christchurch Airport.

Internationally, landmarks such as Niagara Falls, the Empire State Building and the Trevi Fountain have been lit up.