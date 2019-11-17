A young Napier couple were up at the crack of dawn on Saturday to be the first in line to register for the new KiwiBuild homes on Napier.

Both aged 23, Clarke and Bry Langford Scrimshaw arrived at the Maraenui development at 5.30am on Saturday, in order to be first in line to register for one of the new homes.

Clarke said they had put a lot of offers in before KiwiBuild had come to Hawke's Bay, Bry adding time after time they had been disappointed.

"Finally there is something that ticks all the boxes," she said.

"The bank can't deny it, because it is made for first-home buyers," Clarke added.

The development on Geddis Ave in the Napier suburb of Maraenui. Photo / Paul Taylor

Bry said if it were not for the scheme, they may not have been able to be in a home for five to 10 years.

An added bonus is that the houses are ready to go, with no renovation work needed.

The couple is already making friends with their future neighbours, another couple that arrived at 5.50am.

"Luckily they wanted a different one, so we're friends now," Bry said.

The pair are not officially home owners yet, the application still needs to be accepted (expected to happen on Monday), and then there is a three-week period before it goes unconditional.

Nine of the 10 lots had applications put in by the end of day one, with about 50 groups going through the open home on Saturday.

Real estate agent, Brayden Coldicutt , said the houses ranged from $380,000 to $395,000, based on section sized.

The houses themselves are all identical, three-bedroom units, excluding one of the lots, which is a mirror image of the other nine.

The scheme has not been without controversy, the section used to be home to a two-storey state housing block, with critics claiming the 10 homes will do little to meet the needs of those displaced by the removal of state housing.

The back of one of the properties. Photo / Ian Cooper

Social media posts had suggested that some of those in the Maraenui area were unlikely to be able to afford the KiwiBuild homes.

Last week housing Minister Megan Woods told Hawke's Bay Today 33 state house had been demolished in the area by the previous National-led Government in 2014, who had done nothing to replace them.

"We're beginning to put that right by building state and affordable KiwiBuild houses and by partnering with the Maraenui community, Kainga Ora and the Napier City Council, to work on the Activate Maraenui Concept plan. We want to get this right."

She said the Government has already provided 56 new state houses in Napier, 16 in Hastings, with plans to provide 120-190 new homes from 2018-2022.

The Government has also put $400 million into a "progressive home ownership scheme" and launched and developed other projects to make home market entry more affordable.

Woods said she recognised the new KiwiBuild homes would be unaffordable for some, which is why the Government is also providing new state houses and making changes to the Residential Tenancies Act, to make life easier for renters.